1. Radys Donate $200M to Children’s Hospital for ‘Top-to-Bottom Transformation’

“Landmark day for pediatric health care.” The namesakes of Rady Children’s Hospital donated a historic $200 million to the facility for a “top-to-bottom transformation,” hospital officials confirmed Thursday morning. Ernest and Evelyn Rady gifted the large sum for campus planning, technology upgrades, and to better innovate care for children in the region. NBC 7’s Steven Luke was there for the big announcement.

Rady Children's Hospital Donation

2. Sailor, 11-Year-Old Son Tearfully Embrace for Thanksgiving Reunion

Xavier Smith sat in the Lincoln Acres Elementary School cafeteria next to his friends who were joined by their parents for the school’s annual Thanksgiving Luncheon. The 11-year-old said he was thankful for his family, but he wished his mother was there with him. PO1 Darsheen Smith has been aboard the USS Boxer for the past eight months – that is, until Thursday when she stepped off the ship and into Lincoln Acres Elementary School. NBC 7’s Joe Little was there for the heartfelt reunion.

Sailor Reunites With Son After Eight Month Deployment

3. SeaWorld Rescue Team Disentangles Humpback Whale in La Jolla

SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team disentangled a humpback whale stuck in fishing gear and rope off the La Jolla coast on Friday. The 35-foot humpback whale, first spotted by a local birdwatcher, was reportedly being weighed down by six fishing pots and about 900 feet of rope on Friday, SeaWorld San Diego said.

It took four hours for the team to disentangle the large mammal about a mile from Scripps Pier on La Jolla Shores, they said.

Watch: SeaWorld Rescue Team Disentangles Humpback Whale

4. 'Dream Come True': Encinitas Teen Makes Top 13 of The Voice

There are only 12 contestants standing in the way of a San Diego victory in this season of "The Voice." Kat Hammock, 18, is living the dream after the Encinitas woman was selected to be on Team Blake of the popular singing competition, placing in the top 13 of contestants. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea spoke with her friends and supporters at a watch party at Tower 13.

'So Surreal': Friends Cheer on The Voice Contestant in Cardiff

5. 'I’m Grateful for It': 700 San Diego Families in Need Receive Turkeys

In 2009, then-National City Mayor Ron Morrison discovered about 25 families at a local school needed help buying a turkey for Thanksgiving. He later rallied a few sponsors and is now helping out 700 families in need. Among those needing help this year included dozens of U.S. Navy sailors. NBC 7’s Joe Little spoke those families in need who said they were so grateful for this help.

