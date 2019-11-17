To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. Drones for Fireworks? SeaWorld Considers Futuristic Switch

First, it was the Shamu show, now SeaWorld San Diego’s fireworks show could experience a similar transformation. Theme park visitors may soon look up to hundreds of drones lighting up the night sky instead of the traditional nighttime fireworks display. The California Coastal Commission approved a temporary permit Thursday.

Drones are becoming a more common way to light up the night sky. This video shows a selection of light shows from across the globe. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

2. Seasonal, Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks in San Diego

Although it’s (almost) always sunny in San Diego – even during the holiday season – outdoor ice skating rinks still exist in America’s Finest City. So, we made a roundup of outdoor skating rinks.

The Rady Children's Ice Rink is now open at Liberty Station. The ourdoor ice skating rink will be there through January 2020; tickets cost $13 to $15 and proceeds benefit the Thriving After Cancer Program in the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children's Hospital. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

3. Encinitas Woman Part of Top 20 on 'The Voice'

Encinitas resident Kat Hammock will perform in the playoffs on NBC's "The Voice" on Monday night. Hammock, a part of Team Blake, has made it to the top 20 contestants in the competition.

Kat Hammock is an Encinitas native who is competing on The Voice. (Published 7 minutes ago)

4. Local Disabled Veterans Offered Property Tax Cuts

“Since we started making that push, we’ve put almost $5 million dollars back in the hands of these veteran families here in San Diego County and that’s $5 million dollars to making their home ownership more affordable." The campaign is called “One Million Thanks for Veterans” and is a collaboration between the San Diego County Assessor’s office, local realtor and veterans associations. The goal: give back $1 million dollars to thousands of local disabled veterans in property tax breaks.

5. Cinder is an 'Independent, Individual Otter' Making Waves at SeaWorld San Diego

“She is reaching lots of milestones – her weight is increasing as it should.” Cinder the Otter was found amid a strong current, stuck against some rocks near Homer, Alaska, in mid-August, according to SeaWorld San Diego. Cinder was carefully taken in by the Homer Vet Clinic who transferred her to the Alaska SeaLife Center. The pup’s condition became stable in early September, and she was flown to SeaWorld San Diego to make a new life for herself.

SeaWorld San Diego anticipates that Cinder will soon be able to join the other female otters at the aquarium.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service deemed Cinder “non-releasable.”

