To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. Border Patrol Agent Hailed a Hero for Action Taken in Synagogue Shooting

There were several stories of heroism that surfaced from the tragic shooting at Chabad of Poway last weekend. We heard from victims who would not be intimidated and a U.S. Army veteran who decided to charge the gunman even though he wasn't armed. On Thursday, we heard from the U.S. Border Patrol agent who members of the congregation called a hero because of his quick-thinking during the shooting. Hear from Agent Jonathan Morales here as he speaks at the White House on the National Day of Prayer.

(Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

2. Stranded Teens Pray for Help, Rescued by Boat Called 'Amen'

Two teenagers were swimming off the Florida coast during a senior skip day last month when strong currents pulled them out to sea. The Christ's Church Academy students say they were holding onto each other and praying to God for help just before Captain Eric Wagner and his crew spotted them. The boat was called the Amen.

3. Artists with San Diego Ties Were Nominated for 2019 Tony Awards

When you check in on the Tony Awards this year, you'll want to root for several artists who at one time or another called San Diego home. Most notably, the former La Jolla Playhouse artistic director Des McAnuff and Old Globe and San Diego Junior Theatre alum Casey Nicholaw who were nominated for their direction of "Ain't Too Proud" and "The Prom," respectively. Read more about the nominations here.

4. Space Mountain Transformed into Hyperspace Mountain

One month away from the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disneyland rolled out a new look for Space Mountain. Park guests enjoyed the sounds, dialogue, and music from the "Star Wars" film universe on the Tomorrowland ride. The park began taking reservations for the first weeks of the new section of Disneyland that's slated to open May 31.

5. 5 San Diego Restaurants Land on Yelp's Top 100 Places for Brunch in US

It’s a small word that brings big joy to bellies. In San Diego County, five restaurants are so beloved for their brunch offerings, they’ve landed on a list of the best places for brunch in the United States. NBC 7's Monica Garske pulled together the list here. Who's up for a mimosa?

