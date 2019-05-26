The Jacaranda trees are in bloom in Balboa Park in the heart of San Diego, California on May 21, 2019.

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. SDPD Welcomes Youngest Recruit: 5-Year-Old Officer Liam

Get ready for a tug on your heart strings. San Diego Police Department welcomed its shortest police officer - a 5-year-old boy who would love to wear a badge. NBC 7’s Danica McAdam reports on the event which the local Make-A-Wish chapter said was a first.

2. 'Happy to Be Home:' Sailors Aboard USS Spruance Reunite With Family, Meet Children for First Time

After seven months apart, U.S. Navy sailors returned home to roaring applause from family members excited to reunite with their loved ones. Servicemembers aboard USS Spruance returned to Naval Base San Diego Monday morning after a long deployment -- some even returning to meet their children for the first time. See the reunions here.

3. A Sure Sign of Spring: Jacaranda Trees Are in Bloom

It may still be raining and evening snowing in Southern California as we enter Memorial Day Weekend but you can't keep the Jacaranda trees dormant for long. NBC 7 photojournalist Angelos Papazis captured the trees in bloom in Balboa Park this week.

4. San Diego Spots Land on List of 100 Best Restaurants in America for a 'Big Night Out'

If you’re planning a very special “big night out,” four San Diego restaurants have just been named among the 100 best restaurants in the nation for just that. Online restaurant reservation website, OpenTable, released a list Tuesday of the “100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out.” See the restaurants in this article from The Scene.

5. Jimmy Fallon Shares His Favorites

This one is from NBC 7's Catherine Garcia. She got the chance to sit down with Jimmy Fallon from "The Tonight Show" to talk about some of his favorites - everything from shows to 80s music. Watch the interview below.

