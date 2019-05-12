The survivor of a shark attack off San Onofre State Beach talks with NBC 7 about her recovery two years after that fateful day in the ocean.

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. North County Mom Shares Incredible Story of Recovery Following Great White Shark Attack

When Leanne Ericson fought off a shark two years ago, she said she tried to push it off her and then punched it straight in the eye. The 10-foot-long predator took a significant bite out of Ericson’s right leg and almost killed her. This week, Ericson sat down with NBC 7 to talk about her battle to recover from the injuries she suffered that day near San Onofre. NBC 7's Bridget Naso brought us her incredible story of survival.

2. Chula Vista Police Officers Honored for Keeping City Safe

An award and recognition ceremony Thursday honored law enforcement officers and civilians for their efforts in keeping Chula Vista safe. Among the stories was one about a detective who went above and beyond to make sure there was justice for a victim and his family. NBC 7's Rory Devine reported on this story this week. Watch it here.

3. Now Cancer-Free, Teen Reunites With Compassionate Marine He Met During Treatment

A chance encounter between an 8th grader battling cancer and a U.S. Marine turned into a moment of inspiration when Marine Cpl. Peter Postic took a photo with Jose Velazquez Jr. and reminded him to be “strong like a Marine.” NBC 7's Mari Payton brought us this inspiring story.

4. Down to Earth: Global Change Starting Local

Making a difference globally often starts locally. A perfect example of that just happened in San Diego. Global Conservation Force, a San Diego based non-profit that trains rangers around the world to protect endangered species from poachers, was the recipient of a fundraiser termed "Call of the Wild." Art pieces made by local artist were sold with all the proceeds benefitting GCF. As NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap showed us, what started out as kind of a small thing, finished with a big moment.

5. New Gallery to Feature Art of Local Students

Stop by Seaport Village and you'll find a new gallery that is a collaboration between the San Diego Unified School District and Seaport Village. The space will feature a selection of rotating artwork curated from more than 12,000 local students. NBC 7's Monica Garske reports on this new partnership.

