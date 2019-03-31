In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, March 31

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. Church Calls Truck Embedded in Building a 'Blessing in Disguise'

When a 3-ton, yellow truck crashed into the San Diego Taiwanese Presbyterian Church on Harbinson Avenue on March 6, you wouldn't think the church leaders would call it a miracle in disguise when the vehicle was still embedded in the building three weeks later. We sent NBC 7's Joe Little to La Mesa to find out why the truck hadn't been removed from the building and he found a congregation who saw the story in a very different light.

La Mesa Church Calls Truck Crash a Blessing

After a truck crashed into a La Mesa church, leaders within the church called it a blessing as no one was hurt and it could've been worse. NBC 7's Joe Little has more. (Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

2. Mystery Man Goes 20 Miles Out of His Way to Return Local Golfer's Wallet

NBC 7's Danica McAdam brought us this story of a local golfer who couldn't believe the lengths someone went to return his wallet to his home. Eric Detamore said he is just grateful to have the special wallet back in his possession, due to the kind act of a stranger. “It’s a special wallet. That Good Samaritan went above and beyond. It’s good to see there are still good people out there." Take a minute and watch this one.

Good Samaritan Returns Special Wallet Thought Lost

In Poway, a Good Samaritan returned a wallet and didn't realize the meaning behind it. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

3. Tech Program Provides Career Breakthroughs for Adults With High Functioning Autism

Our Inspiring San Diego series is part of our Friday evening news content and this week's story will really touch your heart. Stephen Kay, 30, and his team of coworkers test a wide variety of software ranging from medical equipment to the latest Android and Apple apps for companies around the world. This full-time job is a dream come true for Kay because he’s an adult living with high-functioning autism. He tells NBC 7's Monica Dean that the road to employment hasn’t been easy.

Tech Program Provides Career Breakthroughs

NBC 7 Monica Dean has this Inspiring San Diego report (Published Friday, March 29, 2019)

4. SDSU Director, Short Film Winner Sees Future for Latino Representation in Film Industry

The director of "Chips and Salsa" talks about the future of film and how winning the AT&T Film Award has given her the chance to soak up everything she can from the school's elite filmmakers and move one step closer towards her ultimate dream -- to join the ranks of her Mexican-American filmmaking idols.

5. 'Something Good Happened': San Mateo High School Students Spread Positive News

A San Mateo Middle College student and her classmates wanted to start their own news program that does only positive news. (We're with you, Caroline Rumer!) Within a few months their good news podcast, "Something Good Happened," debuted.

"Something Good Happened": San Mateo High School Students Spread Positive News

When her US History teacher told the class they should start a positive news program when they were grown up and rich, the idea resonated with Caroline Rumer. Except, she had no plans to wait for either of those things before taking action. Garvin Thomas reports. (Published Friday, March 29, 2019)

And this week, we'd like to add a bonus item to our good news update. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 welcomed our new leader, General Manager Todd Mokhtari on Friday. He has more than 25 years of experience leading newsrooms in the country’s top 20 TV markets including Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, and Sacramento. Now, he's excited to learn what makes San Diego America's Finest City!