To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. Hope, the Puppy Dumped in Trash Bin, Continues to Make Steady Recovery

Hope, the puppy pit bull mix, found in a bag in a trash bin last month and who veterinarians thought would never walk again, is taking her first steps and is expected to make a full recovery. Hope was only a few weeks old May 5 when rescuers found her tied in a plastic bag with burns on her back, her legs crushed in a dumpster at a shopping center in Coachella. Way to go, Hope!

2. San Diego Restaurant Addison at Fairmont Grand Del Mar Earns One Michelin Star

The San Diego restaurant Addison earned the city's only Michelin star this week. The Michelin Restaurant guide released its first-ever California edition on Monday night. Find out more about the restaurant's honor here.

3. Ancient Whale Bones Accidentally Discovered in Oceanside

Construction workers in Oceanside accidentally made a whale of a discovery: ancient whale bones. They were unearthed in May near North Pacific Street. NBC 7's Danielle Radin went up to take a look at what was uncovered.

Ancient Whale Bones Accidentally Discovered in Oceanside

NBC 7’s Danielle Radin speaks with a Poway paleontologist about a discovery that has been 120,000 years in the making. (Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019)

4. 80+ Bands to Perform at Wonderfront Festival

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and the Padres Trevor Hoffman announced the line-up for the upcoming Wonderfront Festival. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the music festival that will involve seven stages along the downtown waterfront.

Artists Announced for San Diego's Newest Music Festival

Two local sports icons will host the Wonderfront Festival, San Diego's newest event. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more. (Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019)

5. Baby Shark TV Show Coming to Nickelodeon

Is this good news or bad news? We have a feeling parents may be divided. A new animated series will be based on the YouTube sensation by Pinkfong. The video, which has been viewed over 2.9 billion times, is the ninth most watched video in the platform's history. "Doo doo doo doo doo doo...."