An image of the talk show host sitting on a bus bench in San Diego as tweeted by @ConanOBrien in 2015.

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. Ocean Beach Boy Sells Lemonade to Help Pal Fighting MS

At 9, Dylan Rodrigues has his priorities straight. For the last three years he has been selling lemonade streetside to help various charities. This time around, he's helping to pay for stem cell treatments for his 6-year-old friend. When you ask Dylan why he does this he says simply, because it's a good thing to do.

The boy told NBC 7's Omari Fleming that he's helping his buddy because "it just feels nice to do it." (Published Monday, June 24, 2019)

2. Oh, Snap! ConanCon Returns for San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Speaking of a good thing, be near Spreckles Theatre, July 17 - 20 and you'll see 6-feet, 4-inches of a good thing. Conan O'Brien is coming back to San Diego and who isn't happy to learn about that? The talk show host promised his visit would be "bigger and better than before." We're in! Check out how they'll be distributing tickets here.

@teamcoco is returning to #SDCC! Follow us to be the first to hear about tickets, celebrity guests, and this year's @originalfunko figures. #ConanCon

3. Scientists Successfully Transfer 1st Test Tube Rhino Embryo

Anyone concerned about the future of wildlife will be excited to learn about the potential to save the rhino. Scientists in Europe say they've successfully transferred a test tube rhino embryo back into a female whose eggs were fertilized in vitro, as part of an effort to save another nearly extinct sub-species of the giant horned mammal. NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap traveled to Africa to show San Diegans what's being done to save the rhino. You can watch part of her coverage below.

Rhino horn is one of the most valuable products on the planet. But the product is illegal. Despite, it's trade continues. NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap traveled to Africa for a closer look at the illegal poaching business that could lead to the extinction of the rhinoceros if not stopped. Watch the next segment of the special here. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

4. 'Summer Movies in the Park' Returns for 2019 Season

It's officially summer! Check out what's back - Summer Movies in the Park has returned throughout the county with a series of free outdoor screenings of family-friendly flicks. Though the event technically started in May, the official kickoff to summer signaled a burst of new choices and options for families through October.

5. 19 Ways to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in San Diego in 2019

With patriotic parties aplenty, there will be no shortage of fireworks in San Diego this 4th of July. Here's our guide to 19 dazzling shows that will illuminate our skyline on Independence Day 2019. Check out our interactive map here.