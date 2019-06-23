To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. John Cena Makes Good on Bet With Padres Pitcher Logan Allen

A long time ago, it was decided. If Logan Allen were to make his major league debut, John Cena would be there in person and, in front of the whole crowd, would hand Allen a $1 bill. The idea was to motivate Allen to realize his dream. So you can imagine how sweet it was when the two men met up again in Petco Park this week.

2. Port of San Diego Approves Coastal Permit for Chula Vista Bayfront Resort

A coastal permit to begin construction for a billion-dollar resort was approved for the Chula Vista Bayfront Tuesday. The Resort hotel and convention center will be the anchor component of the Harbor District and is expected to cost approximately $1.129 billion. NBC 7's Alex Presha reported on how the bay front will be getting a major upgrade.

3. Five Motherless Ducklings Safe Thanks to San Diego Police Officer

Five little ducks went out one day and found themselves on a busy San Diego street. Luckily, they were unharmed thanks to a San Diego police officer.

4. Light, Darkness and Rainbows: Look Inside 'Wonderspaces in Common'

The traveling art show, Wonderspaces, returns to San Diego's B Street Pier with more than a half dozen entirely new ways for visitors to immerse their senses.

5. Swimming at Hearst Castle Isn't Just a Daydream

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to swim in the famous pools on the grounds of Hearst Castle, you are in luck! Tickets for the experience go on sale beginning July 1. Get more about the opportunity here.

