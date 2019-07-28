To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. Deputies Receive National Award for Icy Lake Rescue

Two San Diego County sheriff's deputies were honored for their actions that saved the life of a cross-country skier who fell into an icy lake in Pine Valley earlier this year. NBC 7's Danny Freeman spoke with the deputies in February about the moment they both considered the highpoint of their careers.

(Published Monday, Feb. 25, 2019)

2. Veteran Remembers His Role in Apollo 11 Mission 50 Years Later

A San Diego U.S. Navy veteran recalls the small role he played in the Apollo 11 moon landing, 50 years after the historic space mission. “You know I think that is me in the helicopter,” Abram Dominguez said as he looked through scrapbooks and military memorabilia Wednesday. The 83-year-old helped to retrieve the three American astronauts from the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969. He talked with NBC 7's Danica McAdam about his memories of the historic day.

(Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019)

3. Corvette Enthusiasts Get in Driver's Seat of New Corvette C8

You’ll soon see them on the road and may even decide to put one in your own garage – the newest Corvette. The long-awaited unveiling of the C8 happened Tuesday at Bob Stall Chevrolet in La Mesa. “This is unbelievable,” Howard Merrill told NBC 7 as he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the new “supercar” starting at $60,000. “I think Ferrari has a problem.”

(Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019)

4. Community Gets Together for Bouncers Injured in Attack

It looked like any other summer evening Wednesday night in Pacific Beach, except the Firehouse restaurant rooftop was packed for more than sounds and sips. NBC 7's Jackie Crea talked with those who were raising money to help a Pacific Beach bouncer who suffered a head injury just doing what he's paid to do - keep bar patrons safe.

(Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019)

5. California Department of Public Health Approves Robot Ice Cream Vendors

An unattended, robotic vending machine that serves frozen yogurt – toppings and all – in 60 seconds or less been approved by the California Department of Public Health. The machines feature a self-checkout touch screen that customers can use to place their orders and select their payment options. The entire ordering process – top to bottom – is unattended.