1. UCLA Gymnast's Perfect-10 Floor Routine Goes Viral

UCLA Bruin Katelyn Ohashi put together a show-stopping gymnastics floor routine Saturday in Anaheim, and video of the performance was viewed over 9 million times within 24 hours of being posted, with even Sen. Kamala Harris posting the performance on her Twitter.

If you missed it, here's the direct link to the video.

2. Community, Businesses Offer Help for Furloughed Workers During Government Shutdown

A group of residents from Rancho Bernardo have decided to take action and help out workers who are living without a paycheck during the government shutdown. They are accepting donations, collecting resources or contacting local politicians on behalf of workers.

They aren't the only ones getting involved. Businesses all over the U.S. are offering freebies for those furloughed. We collected a list of some local businesses and organizations that are extending a helping hand during this time of need.

3. New Restaurants Are Planned for Sycuan Casino

Some very familiar restaurant names have been mentioned as part of a multi-million dollar expansion at Sycuan Casino. They include Hodad’s, Phil’s BBQ, Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop, The Hangry Slice and Luna Grill.

John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino, said the five restaurants were chosen for being hometown favorites.

The hotel, resort, and restaurant project is on track to open to the public this March.

Along with the expansion will come new jobs. If you're interested, job fairs will be held January 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., January 22 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and January 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the US Grant Hotel.

4. New Rumble Strips, Crosswalks Planned for Coast Highway

Encinitas has decided to add crosswalks and rumble strips to help make the roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Encinitas City Council voted this week to add the new features to Leucadia's part of the Coast Highway, with the goal of getting drivers to lay off the gas pedal.

Drivers will soon see four raised crosswalks, more signs, and rumble strips on the road.

5. Drought Conditions Improve in California After Series of Storms

All of the rain we received this week across California has helped put a dent into the ongoing drought, according to a report released earlier this week.

Extreme drought is now limited to a small area just south of the Oregon border.

