(Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. Girl, 10, Gets Make-A-Wish Trip to See Castles, Meet Loch Ness Monster in Scotland

Ten-year-old Julia Davidson had absolutely no idea what splendors were waiting for her when she walked into a Macy’s department store Wednesday. Julia, who has been battling cancer but is now in remission, walked down a red carpet lined by friends and well wishers to see a big sign painted with a classic Loch Ness monster that said, "Julia, your wish is coming true!"

2. 2 Moms With Kids at Rady Children’s Gifted New Cars for ‘12 Cars of Christmas’

Christmas came early for two single mothers with children undergoing treatment at Rady Children's Hospital who have struggled to take care of their children’s frequent medical needs without reliable transportation. The Geico-donated cars came with trunk-loads of surprise gifts for the children as well.

3. Packing a Punch: Mission Bay Boxer, 36, Eyes 2020 Summer Olympics

Everyone loves a good comeback, which is why a 36-year-old Mission Bay woman’s return to the sport of boxing could make for one of the most memorable storylines of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Danyelle Wolf was one of eight women competing for a title in the 152-pound weight class at Team USA’s Boxing Team Trials in Lousiana. The winners of each weight class will represent the United States at next summer’s Olympics.

4. 15-Ounce 'Micro-Preemie' Raising Awareness for Holiday Blood Donations

"Micro-Preemie" Giselle Flores born four months early and weighing just 15-ounces has already made a name for herself at the San Diego Blood Bank triggering more than 300 blood donations. Her family, wanting to do something to help in this helpless time, put out a call to friends about donating blood. The message spread quickly on social media, so much the San Diego Blood Bank even created a special code for people donating in honor of baby Giselle.

5. Locals Campaign for Impromptu 'Restaurant Week' Once Poway's Boil Advisory is Lifted

In typical Poway fashion, residents patiently waiting for the state to lift a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory are already formulating a plan to help restaurants recover their losses once water is running. Fearful of the impact the advisory would have on industry employees and city-wide economics, Poway residents took to social media to plan an impromptu Restaurant Week to help businesses and workers recover.

