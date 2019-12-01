To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. Pair of Platypi From Australia Latest Addition to San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Birrarung and Eve, an 8-year-old male and 15-year-old female, are the first platypuses to live outside of their native Australia in a half-century, according to SDZG spokesperson Rick Schwartz. They will live in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and act as the only U.S. ambassadors for their species, promoting awareness about the vulnerable platypuses and sharing the importance of protecting their habitats.

2. Torrey Pines HS Grad Honored with Prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

“I think I was kind of in shock more than anything. I know that the other girl who won, she was very emotional and in tears, but I think I was just kind of too stunned to react. I didn’t really expect it.” Francisca Vasconcelos is one of 32 young scholars who will get the chance to study at the University of Oxford in England through the scholarship program, all expenses paid.

3. Baby Rhino Born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

“Just in the last 24 hours, we’ve noticed the calf has a lot of increased activity -- so she’s kind of zooming around the barn and mom’s sort of trying to be a ‘helicopter mom’ and watching her.” A southern white rhino calf was born on Nov. 21, marking the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the Safari Park, according to San Diego Zoo Global. And, the calf is already full of energy.

4. 15-Ounce 'Micro-Preemie' Raising Awareness for Holiday Blood Donations

"Micro-Preemie" Giselle Flores was born on Nov. 17 after her mother was diagnosed with Hemolysis, Elevated Liver Enzymes, Low Platelet Count (HELLP) syndrome, a life-threatening pregnancy complication and severe form of preeclampsia. Weighing just 15-ounces she has already made a name for herself at the San Diego Blood Bank. NBC 7’s Steven Luke has the story.

5. San Diego Ranks Top 10 in List of 'Best Cities for Singles'

For those in San Diego looking to cozy up with a partner for the holiday season, you’re in luck – a recent study ranked San Diego as the fourth-best city in the nation for singles. San Diego was boosted to the top 10 by its “Dating Opportunities” and “Fun and Recreation” scores but failed to reach the top with its lower “Economics Score.”