To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. NBC 7’s 'Crawfish Interview' Photo Resurfaces as Meme on Social Media

A lighthearted photo of a crawfish being "interviewed" by an NBC 7 San Diego news crew in 2012 has clawed its way back into the weird world of internet fame, making its mark as a meme.

The internet-famous "Crawfish Interview" photo, first taken by NBC 7 in December 2012.

Photo credit: NBC 7 San Diego

2. USD Sophomore Is First American Climber to Qualify for 2020 Olympic Games

University of San Diego sophomore Brooke Raboutou is the first ever American climber to qualify for the Olympics. Raboutou, who is fittingly from Boulder, Colorado, finished ninth in the combined qualification round at the IFSC Climbing World Championships in Hachioji, Japan to punch her ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

3. New Wildfire Guidelines Released for San Diego County Schools

As kids are going back to school and wildfire danger is increasing the county launched a new tool to help keep students safe in case of a wildfire. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso has more.

4. Rare Chance to See a Film at Hearst Castle

Rare fun at Hearst Castle? By becoming a member (beginning at $42 a month) you can book dates to savor dinner on the Casa del Mar sunporch and enjoy a vintage movie in the San Simeon landmark's private theater. The cost? It's a $950 donation, which goes to supporting the foundation's dedication to "conservation and restoration" of one of California's best-known treasures.

5. App-Based Shuttle to Connect Coaster Riders to Carlsbad Offices

The Carlsbad Connector will now utilize 12-passenger shuttle vans to transport people from the Carlsbad Poinsettia Station Coaster Station at 6511 Avenida Encinas to their workplaces in the Palomar Airport area. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford explains how to use the app.

