1. Mexican Grey Wolf Pups in Julian

California Wolf Center in Julian, California is dedicated to the return of wild wolves to their natural habitat. And this week, NBC 7’s Dagmar Midcap took us on a journey that involved helping endangered Mexican Gray Wolves.

2. A Small Dog Was Taken on a High-Speed Pursuit

A small dog was part of a high-speed chase across San Diego early Tuesday after a speeding driver refused to pull over for officers, the California Highway Patrol said. As the chase passed I-15, the driver reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to CHP. CHP surrounded the vehicle as it came to a stop on Madison Avenue. The dog would not likely be returned to the owner and would instead be cared for by animal services until a loving home could be found for the pup, officials said.

3. New Jimbo’s Grocery Store to Open in Carmel Valley

There’s already a Jimbo’s…Naturally grocery store in Carmel Valley but, come next month, a bigger version of the market will debut in the neighborhood, this time with an expanded café, a "plastic-free" water aisle and other bells and whistles.

4. Rady Children's Hospital Patients Recover with Yoga

"When you are done with yoga and before you walk out the room they are smiling. That makes me happy,” said Ping Cao a certified yoga instructor who is teaching cancer patients at Rady Children’s Hospital. NBC 7’s Dave Summers shows us how instructors say young cancer patients are benefitting from doing yoga.

5. DACA Recipient on Path to Success Thanks to Mentoring Program

A DACA recipient says he’s on the path to success thanks to a unique mentoring program with the City of San Diego. Jahir Castelo is a part-time library assistant, thanks to DACA and the city he was able to get a job. NBC 7’s Joe Little reports how the city’s mentoring program can help teenagers and young adults who otherwise wouldn’t have opportunities to work in San Diego.

