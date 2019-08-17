To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.
1. Del Cerro Woman's Shelter Success Story Inspires Book
Mary Francis Wilder found an incredible bond with her rescue animal at an uncertain time, and their connection even inspired her to write a book. Now she’s sharing her shelter success story in hopes that it teaches at least two lessons. NBC 7’s Joe Little brings us this story.
2. Girls Turn the Tide: More Female Recruits in Annual Junior Lifeguard Program
San Diego's Annual Junior Lifeguard Internship Program looks incredibly different this year, for the first-time teenage girls have outnumbered the boys. Of the 26 junior lifeguard interns being paid this summer, 19 are girls. NBC 7’s Joe Little has more.
3. Legoland Carlsbad to Expand Park for Spring 2020
Carlsbad’s Legoland is expanding with rides and experiences tied to the characters from the Lego movie franchise. The new area of the park will be called Lego Movie World. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford got a little sneak peek.
4. National Roller Coaster Day: San Diego's Historic Giant Dipper Offers Freebies
It was National Roller Coaster Day on Friday and the Giant Dipper at Belmont Park offered a freebie to its first 100 thrill-seekers to take the plunge. The beachside roller coaster turned 94 years old this past Fourth of July.
5. 3,330 Shelter Animals Adopted During NBC 7 & T20's Annual Clear the Shelters Event
3,330 of dogs, cats, rabbits and other shelter animals have a chance at a new life thanks to the love of residents from across San Diego County, who showed up hordes at more than a dozen shelters for Clear the Shelters.