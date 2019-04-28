To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. Gas Prices Begin to Drop

It's not much but even a drop of 2/10ths of a penny could bring hope to San Diego drivers. That's how much gas prices fell this week. Thursday's average, according to AAA, was $4.06 a gallon. Ouch! However, Consumer Bob has pulled together a map showing San Diego's cheapest gas stations to help us get through this. He suggests prices will probably start to drop a few pennies by early next week. To see cheap gas near you, check out the map here.

2. Tire Chalking in San Diego Could Stop After Federal Court Ruling

A federal appeals court ruled this week that a Michigan police department violated a motorist’s constitutional protection against search and seizure when they chalked her tires. Before you go celebrating, you'll want to see what NBC 7's Mari Payton explained to us about how this ruling may not be applicable here in Southern California.

3. San Diego Padres' Chris Paddack Earns 1st Major League Win

Did you know Chris Paddack has the word "relentless" stitched on his glove? It's just one of the reasons fans love the rookie pitcher. This week we got to see his determination as he shrugged off a difficult start to shut down baseball's highest-scoring offense in a 1-0 win against the Seattle Mariners. Read our coverage here and catch up on all things Padres with our #OnFriar podcast here.

4. Sending a Positive Message One Tiny Door at a Time

The man behind the tiny "fairy doors" peeking from rocks and trees in Chula Vista talks with NBC 7 about why he started the project and what he hopes to develop in his community. NBC 7's Danielle Radin brought us this positive story that may have you checking out the trees on your walk.

Why Are There Tiny Doors On Chula Vista Trees?

5. Concert Tickets for $20 Offered for 'National Concert Week'

Who's busy making summer plans -- and wants to save some money while they're at it?

To celebrate its fifth annual "National Concert Week," ticketing behemoth Live Nation is discounting individual tickets to 2,000-plus shows across the country to $20 each. As SoundDiego reported this week, it's not too late to get in on it. The tickets go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. our time on Wednesday, May 1.

