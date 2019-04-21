San Diego skyline from the south showing the harbor and San Diego International Airport otherwise known as Lindbergh Field.

1. Family Hears Father's Heartbeat Years After His Death

David Rivera died from a rare blood clotting disorder in 2017 when he was just 30-years-old. As NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports, two years after a South Bay father passed away, his mother and young son were able to listen to his heartbeat once again.

2. Oh Baby! A Dozen Nurses Expecting

One baby, two babies, now a total of 12 babies are expected to be born at a hospital in San Diego, all belonging to nurses who work there. Quite fittingly, the 12 soon-to-be moms work at the Labor and Delivery Unit at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has their stories.

3. San Diego Golfer Zander Schauffele Tied for 2nd at The Masters

While most people may be talking about the Masters finish because of Tiger Woods' triumph, one local golfer can be proud of his best finish ever at the event - in a three way tie for second, one shot behind the leader.

4. Play Explores Ups, Downs and ‘Remarkable’ Life of 1st Female Astronaut Candidate in US

The life of late pilot Jerrie Cobb – America’s first-ever female astronaut candidate – was filled with ups and downs in a time in history where sexism kept her from reaching the stars, despite her skills.

"One of the most remarkable things about her story is that no one knows her story," said actress Morgan Hallett, who portrays Cobb in a new play about her life, currently on stage at The Old Globe in Balboa Park.

5. SDSU Offers Course on Tejano Icon Selena Quintanilla

SDSU assistant professor Dr. Nathian Shae Rodriguez announced via Facebook Tuesday that a class would be offered at the university focused on Selena.

