Improved Oceanside Transit Center Opens Today

New improvements to increase efficiency at the Oceanside transit center will open to the public Monday morning.

Passengers can now board the COASTER, Metrolink, and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner at the same time.

The expansion reduces the time trains are idling outside the station.

Freight trains will be able to pass though the station while passengers are boarding.

The center also has new shelters, seating and electronic signs displaying arrival and departures.

Renovations to the north platform also allow disabled riders to board without special assistance.

More than 1.2 million passengers board trains and buses at the Oceanside Transit Center every year.

The $28 million in improvements were made under the supervision of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and the North County District (NCTD).