Imperial Beach Sexual Battery Suspect in Custody

The suspect who broke into an Imperial Beach woman’s home last week and touched her is now in custody, detectives confirm.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Sexual Assault Unit was investigating the alleged sexual battery that occurred on the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue near 13th Street, on Sept. 3.

Detectives identified Alfred Ruiz-Sandoval, 24, as the sole suspect. He was taken into federal custody Thursday night on unrelated charges.

The woman told deputies Ruiz-Sandoval touched her while she slept around 5 a.m., he then fled from her home and she immediately called 911.

IB Woman Wakes Up To Stranger Touching Her: SDSO

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to neighbors who are beefing up security measures around their home after the alleged battery. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019)

Investigators believe Ruiz-Sandoval entered the home by removing the screen on an open bedroom window.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for several felony charges including residential burglary and sex related crimes. Once released, Ruiz-Sandoval will be taken into sheriff’s custody and booked into jail.