A pedestrian was killed in Imperial Beach Friday night after a 16-year-old driver in a Porsche hit the victim and then fled on foot.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the teenage driver hit the pedestrian at around 11:50 p.m. near Palm and Newby avenues. The victim – a 26-year-old man whose name has not yet been released by police – was crossing the westbound lanes when the teen approached in a 2011 Porsche.

The man died at the scene, police confirmed.

The windshield of the Porsche was caved in and shattered glass was strewn along the roadway. The hood and front bumper were also dented; blood could be seen on at least one of the car doors.

Police said the teenage suspect got out of his car and ran away from the wreck – but he didn’t get very far.

Officers found him in front of a restaurant near 13th and Palm avenues, a few blocks away from the scene of the hit-and-run. He had suffered injuries in the crash, too, and was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, police have not released details on what charges the minor will face in the deadly hit-and-run. The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. Police said the teenager was speeding when he hit the victim.

Palm Avenue was closed off to traffic between 13th and 16th avenues overnight and into Saturday morning.

No one else was hurt in the crash. No further details were released.