 Images: Schools Evacuated Due to Fire on Hydrogen-Filled Tanker Truck - NBC 7 San Diego
Images: Schools Evacuated Due to Fire on Hydrogen-Filled Tanker Truck

By Becky Stickney

7 minutes ago

A fire on a tanker truck filled with 1,500 to 2,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen prompted the evacuation of three El Cajon schools Wednesday. Due to the fire, hydrogen began venting from the truck as a safety measure.
