

On Sept. 25, 2019, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir embarked on her first-ever launch to the International Space Station.

Meir has ties to San Diego: she is an alumna of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, where she studied diving physiology.

Becoming an astronaut has been a lifelong dream for Meir, who boarded a Russian rocket out of Kazakhstan alongside two other space explorers: Russia's Oleg Skripochka and Hazza Ali Almansoori, of the United Arab Emirates.

These photos of Meir capture the moments before the trio's take-off, from the anticipation to the emotions as they prepared for their 6-hour trip to the orbiting lab.