Illegal Mountain Bike Trail Found in Escondido Creek Conservancy

The mile-long trail is the work of vandals and runs through land owned by the Escondido Creek Conservancy. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has the story. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

An illegal mountain bike trail was discovered on San Marcos property owned by the Escondido Creek Conservancy last December.

The unsanctioned trail is on a 250-acre plot of land owned by the Conservancy and stretches for at least one mile.

“This is sensitive, beautiful habitat that was protected for wildlife and plants,” said Hannah Walchak of the Escondido Creek Conservancy.

Walchak said the group was conducting a routine inspection of their property when the trail was discovered in December. Further inspection in January showed how much work was put into the illegal trail.

Walchak said they’ve found shovels, picks and other trail making equipment hidden in shrubs.

“When you see this really slow growing sensitive habitat get cut down in a matter of a couple of weeks, it’s really a shame. This will take 10 years, maybe longer, to get back to this beautiful lush habitat,” Walchak said.

The conservancy has already repaired about one-third of the trail. On Sunday, volunteers will try to restore the rest of the trail.

The Escondido Creek Conservancy owns about 1,800 acres of property in the North County. Their mission is to protect the natural habitat for plants and wildlife.

It’s not known who’s responsible for creating the trail.

