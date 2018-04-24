U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in a file photo from 2014. ICE officials did not provide images or video of the operation in San Diego County.

Deportation officers arrested dozens of people in San Diego last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed Tuesday.

The sweep targeted “individuals whose detainers were not honored and were encountered after their release from jail pursuant to SB-54,” ICE officials said in a written news release.

The arrests were made in Santee, Vista, Encinitas, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, San Diego and Imperial Beach, ICE officials said. The operation lasted five days and ended Friday, April 20.

Some of those arrested were charged with crimes ranging from vandalism and driving under the influence to hit and run or theft, ICE officials said.

Preliminary numbers provided by ICE indicate 44 undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala were taken into custody.

Some had been deported but re-entered the country illegally, ICE officials said.

“While we continue to face significant obstacles in dealing with so-called “sanctuary-city” polices [sic], which hinder cooperation with local law enforcement, we will continue our relentless pursuit of safeguarding communities, diligently enforcing the U.S. immigration laws,” Gregory Archambeault, Field Office Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations said in the news release.

If you know someone who was apprehended in the sweep, contact NBC 7 Investigates at (619) 578-0393 or send us a message via the NBC 7 Facebook page.



