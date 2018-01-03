Two people were killed and two others, including a police sergeant, were injured in a fiery suspected DUI crash on I-15 in Scripps Ranch. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Two people were killed and two others were injured – including a police detective – in a fiery crash on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch overnight caused by a DUI suspect.

The California Highway Patrol said a DUI suspect was driving a Ford Mustang northbound on I-15 near Pomerado Road just after midnight when he rear-ended a white Toyota. The suspect crashed into a ditch while the Toyota stayed in the middle of the freeway lanes. A San Diego Police Department (SDPD) detective in a patrol SUV then crashed into the Toyota.

Three people were inside the Toyota. The car burst into flames.

Passersby were able to help rescue a woman from the front passenger seat. However, a man behind the wheel and a passenger in the backseat did not make it out alive.

The detective and one other victim were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

The DUI suspect ran away after crashing into the ditch but police were able to find him near some homes west of I-15. He was arrested.

A traffic alert was issued just before 12:40 a.m. as all lanes were blocked on northbound I-15 between Miramar Way and Miramar and Pomerado roads. Traffic was backed up to State Route 52.

By the time the Wednesday morning commute began, the carpool lane was open from Miramar Road to State Route 163, but traffic was stopped. Commuters were delayed throughout the morning.

Get traffic updates from NBC 7 here.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.