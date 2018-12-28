'I Wrecked My Ride:' Mustang Driver Cuffed in 3 Hit-and-Run Crashes

San Diego police arrested the driver of a Ford Mustang Friday after three separate hit-and-run crashes were reported in one afternoon in City Heights.

"Did I kill anybody," the man asked police officers and firefighters as he was examined following a collision near Euclid and Dwight.

"I didn't hurt anybody," he asked repeatedly. When told no, he threw his head back and said, "Oh, thank God."

SDPD Sgt. Patrick Laco said the man was taken into custody as they investigated three hit-and-run collisions.

The first was at Home Avenue and Interstate 805. The second was reported at Fairmount and Home Avenue and the third was reported near Euclid and Dwight.

The Mustang was found with front end damage and missing a wheel in someone's front yard.

No one was injured, Laco said.

He added the suspect's mother walked up to law enforcement officers at the crash scene and told them her son was at her home.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for observation, Laco said. They will determine if he was behind the wheel and involved in all three collisions as part of the investigation.