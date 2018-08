The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) issued a traffic advisory for Interstate 805 (I-805) Wednesday in preparation for the G-Eazy concert at Mattress Firm Amphitheater.

Heavy traffic is expected for I-805 southbound to Main Street, CVPD said.

Adding to the traffic, Main Street is still partially under construction, according to CVPD.

CVPD suggests any drivers to take alternate routes during congested times that may last from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.