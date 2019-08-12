Overnight Closures Planned on I-805, SR-54 in South Bay

A stretch of Interstate 805 in the South Bay will close overnight through Thursday as construction crews work to expand express lanes and improve the Sweetwater River Bridge.

Both northbound and southbound I-805 between Sweetwater and Bonita roads will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The connecting ramps from eastbound and westbound state Route 54 will also be closed during that time.

Photo credit: Keep San Diego Moving

Caltrans says the closures are necessary so crews can continue work on two I-805 South Corridor Enhancement projects, which will expand express lanes and improve the Sweetwater River Bridge.

About $1.4 billion is being invested in the I-805 South Express Lanes Project, a plan to create 28 miles of new carpool lanes between SR-905 and I-5. The goal is to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow in the South Bay.

The project with an estimated completion of 2022 will also extend Carroll Canyon Road, add a bus priority lanes for the South Bay Rapid route and create an access road for businesses.

Caltrans says anywhere from 161,000 to 261,000 travel the corridor each day and traffic congestion can lead to a commute between two and four hours.