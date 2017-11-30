I-805 Crash in Clairemont Closes Lanes - NBC 7 San Diego
I-805 Crash in Clairemont Closes Lanes

By NBC 7 Staff

    File photo of police officers.

    A crash between a SUV and a dually truck hauling trash led to several lane closures on Interstate 805 in Clairemont early Thursday. 

    The collision happened about 5:30 a.m. at the Balboa Avenue exit. 

    According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) the trailer was on its side and the trash scattered onto the highway. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

