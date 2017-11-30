I-805 Crash in Clairemont Closes Lanes

A crash between a SUV and a dually truck hauling trash led to several lane closures on Interstate 805 in Clairemont early Thursday.

The collision happened about 5:30 a.m. at the Balboa Avenue exit.



According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) the trailer was on its side and the trash scattered onto the highway.

No other information was available.

