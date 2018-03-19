I-15 Express Lanes to Close Intermittently for New Signage

The Interstate 15 Express Lanes will be closed intermittently at night for the next 12 weeks for SANDAG to still install new signs that will more clearly display who can use the lanes.

The agency's recent research showed that the existing signage is difficult to read and confusing for drivers about who can use the lanes, the estimated travel times to upcoming freeway connectors and real-time FasTrak toll rates.

With input from commuters, SANDAG said the new signs will address these issues.

SANDAG has started installing the new signs on Thursday starting on the northbound lanes in Kearney Mesa. The installations are done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to minimize impacts to traffic, the agency said.

Drivers can expect lane closures during those times. Regular toll rates still apply during the installation window, SANDAG said.

No changes will be made to rules regarding who can use the Express Lanes nor the toll charges, the agency said.