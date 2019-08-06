Husband Wants Scooters Off Streets After Wife Fractures Skull in Crash

A mother is battling for her life after falling off an electric scooter. This and two other incidents are raising concerns over the dangers of the motorized devices. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has the story. (Published 6 minutes ago)

The husband of a woman who was hospitalized with a skull fracture she suffered in a tumble from an electric scooter doesn't want anyone else suffering the same tragedy, and wants the devices to be removed from city streets.

Karen Riggott, 50, was taking her first spin on an electric scooter Sunday in Liberty Station when she became distracted and crashed. Her head slammed against the pavement, cracking her skull and causing bleeding in her brain.

As she fights for her life in the hospital, her husband Dean is fulfilling a promise that he made to her -- to keep falling in love with her, and to keep everyone else from falling off scooters.

Dean described his soul mate as "one of the most selfless loving people I've ever met."

Dean said he hopped on a scooter first while Karen recorded him scooting around on her phone. He said he tried a different scooter first but the brakes were not working so he got on another one and it worked fine.

Then they swapped places. Dean was about to start recording his wife when he saw her fall.

“The handle bar just clipped to the left,” described Dean. “The thing looked like it buckled beneath her and threw her off the pavement onto her head.”

When Karen fell down Dean ran to her immediately and tried to keep her from moving.

"She started trying to sit up and I had to put my body on top of her to hold her down," he said.

She was rushed to UCSD Medical Center's ICU. Dean said Karen made some progress in the ICU Tuesday, but she still has a long road to recovery. Once she's well enough, Dean said he'll take on his mission to get scooters off of San Diego streets.

He and their 9-year-old son Micah are counting the days until they can be with her again.

“She doesn’t speak, my son can’t talk to her, we can’t hug her," Dean said.

Karen isn't the only one nursing head injuries from a recent fall on a scooter.

I got to the trauma center and we were not alone," Dean said.

In East Village Sunday, another man fell from a motorized scooter near Tenth Avenue and G Streets and suffered a fractured skull, a broken bone around his eye socket and a brain bleed, according to SDPD.

And on Monday, just after 9 p.m., police said a man feel and fractured his skull while riding a rental scooter near 1st Avenue and C Street downtown.