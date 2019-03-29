The husband of a woman found dead in her City Heights apartment earlier this month was arrested in Panama in connection with her death, police said Friday.

Abdiaziz Kerow, 45, was returned to the United States on Thursday and was charged with murder in the death of his wife, Muna Salad Kuri, 36, the San Diego Police Department said.

Kuri was found dead by her sister, Amiina Salad, in her home on Van Dyke Avenue near Polk Avenue on the morning of March 4, two days after the last time family had heard from her.

Salad said she came to check on her after Kuri didn't show up to the daycare center where she worked.

Police Investigate Woman's Death in City Heights

Muna Kuri was found dead in her apartment by her sister, and now police are trying to figure out what happened. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Monday, March 4, 2019)

Police said the woman had traumatic injuries to her head.

Her husband, Kerow, was nowhere to be found and a day after her death, SDPD said Kerow was wanted as a person of interest. An arrest warrant was later issued, SDPD confirmed.

Then on March 20, Kerow was located and arrested in Panama before being returned to San Diego where he was booked into county jail, SDPD said.

Kuri, a Somali, came to the United States from Kenya in 2000 and married her husband in 2014.

Several members of the local Somali community were seen gathered outside of Kuri’s home while police investigated her death, many in disbelief.

Her death was mourned by San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez who said Kuri was an active member of the Somali community and a caretaker to many.