Husband Arrested After Stabbing Wife in Santee Parking Lot

A man stabbed his wife several times while they were discussing their separation and the custody of their child in a Santee Olive Garden parking lot Tuesday.

Travis Haddix, the husband, allegedly became enraged during the meeting and stabbed his wife four times, according to a report from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was stabbed once in the neck, once in the hand and twice in the torso, according to the report. Haddix fled the scene before emergency assistance arrived.

The victim gave a description of her husband and his car to authorities while at the hopital, which helped them locate him at a friend’s home.

Haddix was arrested at a residence in the college area and charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Sheriff’s San Diego Central Jail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in the parking lot is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (619) 956-4000.