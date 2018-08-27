Coleman University shut down, closing its doors to the public forever, but not before a quick auction to get rid of – well, almost everything.
Coleman University is a private non-profit vocational school that opened in Kearny Mesa more than 50 years ago.
It announced its closure back in July, and will now auction off a variety of home and office items, including furniture, electronics, games, kitchen supplies, art, and more.
The auction will start August 28 at 7 a.m. and end August 29 at 10 a.m.
Everything will be auctioned off online, managed by Heritage Global Inc. Heritage has represented other colleges across multiple states, said spokesperson David Barkoff.
Coleman has been working closely with Heritage to make the auction a success, even though they shut down August 5, according to Coleman University President Norbert Kubilus.
“They’ve been hands on, very interested in the process,” Barkoff said.
Proceeds of the auction will cover the costs of shutting down the school, Barkoff said. Every item starts off at $10.