Hundreds Without Power After Car Crash in Clairemont

Power was out for hours for hundreds of utility customers in Claremont after a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Convoy and Armour streets just after 12:00 p.m., San Diego Police Department said. Video of the scene showed a truck had become caught in sagging wire.

No one was injured.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported that the collision had caused an unplanned outage for more than 500 customers in the Clairemont and Kearny Mesa neighborhoods of San Diego. Power was restored before 4:00 p.m.

The power outage affected a nearby Target, where busy shoppers were trying to make last-minute purchases just days before Christmas, witnesses told NBC 7.

No other information was available.

