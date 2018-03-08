Hundreds Without Gas Service in Mission Valley Play Waiting Game

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to Mission Valley residents who are among hundreds who have been without gas service for more than 24 hours. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

San Diego Gas and Electric has reported that it has returned gas service to hundreds of customers in the Mission Valley area. Unfortunately, there are still hundreds more to go.

Some customers in the neighborhood have been without gas since Wednesday morning when a construction crew working on Friars Road ruptured an underground line.

Residents of Center Point Apartments were among the 500 customers still without gas service as of 11 p.m. Thursday. Tenants have been making do and doing without these last 24 hours.

Devon Johnson, a new father, has to wake up and take a cold shower Thursday morning. Fair to say that he and 11-month old Devon Jr’s patience is been stretched.

SDG&E set two deadlines for the return of normal gas service for the 1000-plus customers: 12 p.m. and then 6 p.m. Both came and went without restored service for many customers.

"Thought this was getting resolved by 12,” Johnson said. “I get things take time, but you know, communication would be great."

An SDG&E spokesperson says restoring gas requires crews to visit each customer affected, and the process is slowed when customers aren't home.

Johnson has been home, but says no one has come to his door.

"Nobody has been out here. Nobody has been to the door knocking or communicating with us,” he said.

SDG&E says the temporary repair of the broken pipe is finished, but there is no new deadline for the restored service to all customers.

Though frustrated, fellow resident Chris Karwoski could appreciate the effort put forth by crews after the fact, trying to right something out of their control.

“These guys have been working all night so you got to give them credit,” Karwoski said.