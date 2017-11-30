Humane Society Offers Free Micro Chipping On Select Days In December

The San Diego Humane Society is offering free micro chipping on certain days in December, to protect pets in advance of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Animal experts said it's a good time to microchip pets, because animals can be scared off by fireworks on New Year's Eve.

The free micro chipping takes place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at its facility on Gaines Street.

At the Escondido campus, the free micro chipping will be held every Sunday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Pet owners can bring their animals to the shelter's Oceanside location every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The free offer will also be extended at all three campus locations on Friday, December 29 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

