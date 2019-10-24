Huge Pump Turns Kensington Man's Swimming Pool Into Fire Safety Resource

A retired Kensington couple is taking some unusual measures to keep their canyon-side properties from catching fire amid this week’s fire danger.

When you live at the top of a canyon like David Lippincott, you’re likely weary of the Santa Ana winds, especially this time of year.

Last week when he saw fires spark not far from his home, Lippincott decided to tap into a resource he had sitting in his backyard – his swimming pool.

He realized pumping water from his 15,000-gallon pool as a last resort may keep things wet and possibly keep embers from starting any fires on his property.

At the cost of $500 he’s armed himself with a strong gas-powered pump and hose that sprays more than 100 gallons a minute. He uses the pump to soak the brush on the hillside below his home, and even his roof, to keep materials from sparking.

"At least I can get water on stuff. You know, up into the jacaranda, into the natural stuff,” said Lippincott.

The hoses can reach his neighbors’ homes too, but he's hoping no one will have to use it. Along with year-round yard maintenance, Lippincott wants to cover all his bases.

"It gives me a certain sense of peace in being able to help protect this. You see all of these pictures of the houses that have burned down with beautiful full swimming pools sitting right behind them. The firemen can only get so many hoses out there," said Lippincott.