The car could have been a total wreck, flooded from top to bottom, but if cleaned up, and put up for sale, could you tell the difference? NBC 7 Responds partnered with CarFax to put San Diego shoppers to the test.

“It took us less than a day and under $1,000 to make that car look pristine when it’s really a waterlogged wreck,” Christopher Basso with CarFax said.

To put shoppers to the test, CarFax brought two cars from a local car lot and one that was flooded in Hurricane Harvey. NBC 7 Responds watched as shoppers passing by had a tough time telling the difference between the three cars.

CarFax estimates over quarter-million cars across the country were reported as having water damage after the hurricanes this year.

“Flooded cars are in every state, across the country,” Basso said.

Basso and experts say it’s important to look at a car’s history but when buying a used car, you should always take it to be inspected by a trusted, well-reviewed mechanic.

“Their trained eye is likely to spot signs of flood damage that the seller may be trying to hide from you,” Basso said.

Want to know if a car you’re looking at buying had any reported flood damage? CarFax has a tool to check the vehicle’s VIN. For more information on that and other signs, you should look out for, click here.

According to CarFax, some other items to look out for that could indicate possible water damage in cars or trucks include:

• Rusty bolts

• Musty smell of water

• Loose carpeting or carpeting that doesn’t match the car

• Mud or sand in glove compartment or under seats

• Fog or moisture in the lights or instrument panels

• Sellers that do not want you to take the car to a mechanic for inspection