NBC 7 KNSD, Telemundo 20 KUAN will move frequencies along with two other San Diego-area television stations on March 14, 2019.

Viewers who watch TV for free with an over-the-air antenna will need to rescan their TVs on March 14 to continue watching these stations.

The Federal Communications Commission recently held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services.

As a result of the auction, the FCC is requiring nearly 1,000 stations nationwide to move to new frequencies.

The four stations affected are working together to identify March 14 as Rescan Day in San Diego County. KNSD, KUAN, KSWB, and KPBS are all part of Rescan Day.

Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan their televisions.

Individuals can simply use their TV, remote control or converter box to rescan. Rescanning is when a TV finds all of the available channels in an area.

Viewers who watch KNSD or KUAN through a cable or satellite service or through digital platforms do not need to rescan their TVs.

Our stations' current over-the-air channel assignments/numbers will not be affected. Audiences can continue to watch NBC 7 (KNSD) on 39.1 and Telemundo 20 (KUAN) on 48.1.

Instructions on how to rescan your television are often found using the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on the remote control.

For more information visit TVAnswers.org, a viewer resource provided by the National Association of Broadcasters which offers advice on how to rescan several popular brands of televisions.