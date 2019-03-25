How To Spot Potentially Dangerous Avocados At Your Store

The Henry Avocado company in Escondido is voluntarily recalling whole avocados that might be contaminated with the listeria bacteria at the company's North County packing facility.

Henry Avocado said the recall covers conventional and organic avocados grown and packed in California. The company said the avocados subject to recall were in stores before March 22. The questionable fruit was sold in bulk to retailers in California, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

Phil Henry, president of the avocado company, told NBC San Diego that avocados imported from Mexico are safe to eat and are not being recalled.

The types of Henry avocados can be easily identified by the small stickers on their skins (Pictured Above).

One sticker has the words "Organic" and "California" and the number 94225.

The other has the words "California" and "Bravocado" and the number 4770.

There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the avocados.

The company says it issued the voluntary recall after a routine inspection of its packing plant revealed samples that tested positive for listeria.

The company says avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry are not being recalled and are safe.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause fever and diarrhea, and more dangerous complications in pregnant women, and the frail and elderly.

"This voluntary recall is being conducted and overseen by a third party expert," company president Phil Henry told NBC San Diego. "Henry Avocado is focused on thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing our Escondido facility. This will be followed by comprehensive environment sampling before we begin packing there again."

The San Diego Farm Bureau said the avocado recall is a good reminder of the importance of washing all fruits and vegetables -- including avocados -- before eating.

"Because the concern with an avocado is very simple," said Farm Bureau spokesman Eric Larson. "You peel the skin off, so people assume that it's completely safe (to eat). But if you put a knife through it, you can take whatever's on the skin and put it onto the fruit."