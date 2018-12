NBC 7's Marianne Kushi shares how her family rings in the new year with a traditional Japanese feast, which takes a week to prepare. (Published 33 minutes ago)

2019 is the Year of the Pig and for NBC 7 anchor Marianne Kushi's family, it's tradition to celebrate every New Year with a big Japanese-style feast.

Kushi says the meal often takes a week to prepare and food consists of raw and cooked delicacies like sauteed root vegetables, sashimi, caviars, fermented beans and mochi.

"It's a tradition that ties generations together 'down to the root,'" Kushi says.

Watch the video above to see the Kushi family prepare for their Year of the Pig feast.