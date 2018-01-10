How Many Rape Kits Are SDPD Forensically Testing?

Police said as of last month, 2,569 kits out of 4,532 have been tested, about 57 percent. (Published 4 hours ago)

San Diego City Council received an update at their meeting Tuesday on how many sexual assault testing kits are being forensically tested by the San Diego Police Department.

The presentation stemmed from concerns brought up by Councilmember David Alvarez in May 2016. He asked the council why more rape kits weren't being tested by San Diego police.

On Wednesday, Alvarez said there were over 500 kits backlogged that have not been tested. Lieutenant Scott Wahl of the San Diego Police Department said there is no backlog, adding those kits are inventory and will be analyzed if an investigation called for it.

A 2014 state audit found SDPD only tested 47 percent of sexual assault evidence kits.

On Tuesday, SDPD presented a power point lending more insight into the numbers.

In it, they state that the Department of Justice said forensic testing of all backlogged rape kits is not recommended. Testing the kits costs money and does not necessarily lead to a conviction.

The power point cited the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD has tested 6,132 kits, which only lead to 4 convictions, and cost $10.27 million to go through the forensic evidence process.

SDPD said Wednesday they won't test kits for a variety of reasons. For instance, the victim no longer wants an investigation, police determined a crime did not occur, or there's not enough evidence to put it into the national DNA database.

By law, police are not allowed to put DNA into the database if a crime has not occured, for privacy purposes.

SDPD gave updated numbers from December 2017 to the council. As of last month, 2,569 kits out of 4,532 have been tested, about 57 percent.

But they added this increased number reflects a change in the types of cases they receive and the kits counted. In 2014, victim and suspect kits were counted. The new number reflects just victim kits, which they test in higher volumes, Lt. Wahl said Wednesday.

Councilmember David Alvarez released this statement:

“I have been vocal in my concerns for several years regarding the lack of testing of these kits and am pleased that the Council allocated resources to reduce the current backlog. There should be no excuses. If a victim goes through the invasive process of being tested, the least we can do is review evidence collected. Other cities have this commitment to justice and we should as well.”

Alvarez said he would like to see 100% of kits that can be legally be tested run through the system. Lt. Wahl said this protocol is already in place.



