Housing and Homeless Expected to Be Addressed

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is set to deliver his 2018 State of the City address Thursday night at the Balboa Theatre. This will be the third State of the City address for the Republican mayor who was elected in 2014 and reelected last year. Faulconer is expected to discuss housing and homelessness concerns among other topics during the address which will be streamed live on the city's official website and on City-TV. The address is open to the public with doors set to open at 5:15 p.m. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala previews the State of the City address. (Published 4 hours ago)

