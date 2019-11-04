House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Visit San Diego

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi will join Congressman Mike Levin (CA-49) and U.C. San Diego Professor Thad Kousser in Oceanside on Monday for a community discussion on campaign finance and ethics reform.

The panel is part of Pelosi's "Speaker in the House" series. It will mainly focus on the For The People Act (H.R.1), a bill passed earlier this year with the specific intent to "expand Americans' access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, and strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and for other purposes."

Pelosi and Levin will take questions from community members.

This will be the House Speaker's first visit to the region since her tour of a migrant detention facility in 2018.

San Diego County Republican President Tony Krvaric tweeted about the speaker's visit saying, "The more Speaker Pelosi speaks about Democrat priorities like impeachment, government-run healthcare, open borders, and post-birth abortion the better. Frankly, we encourage her to stay an extra day."

The event starts at 3 p.m. at the QLN Conference Center and Meeting Facility in Oceanside, California.