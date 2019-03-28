Fire Sparks at Linda Vista Home

A house fire sparked at a house in Linda Vista Thursday, sending several fire crews to the neighborhood.

The fire began at around 11 a.m. at a single-story home in the 6600-block of Valjean Court.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz told NBC 7 firefighter were able to quickly knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported but Munoz said the Red Cross was called to the scene to help at least one resident displaced by the fire.

Fire officials will investigate the cause of the blaze.