Fire Sparks at Linda Vista Home - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Fire Sparks at Linda Vista Home

At least one resident was displaced by the fire that sparked Thursday morning at a home on Valjean Court in Linda Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fire Sparks at Linda Vista Home
    NBC 7

    A house fire sparked at a house in Linda Vista Thursday, sending several fire crews to the neighborhood.

    The fire began at around 11 a.m. at a single-story home in the 6600-block of Valjean Court.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz told NBC 7 firefighter were able to quickly knock down the flames.

    No injuries were reported but Munoz said the Red Cross was called to the scene to help at least one resident displaced by the fire.

    Fire officials will investigate the cause of the blaze.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices