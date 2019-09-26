Fire Tears Through Home in Lakeside

NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu explains what may have caused the fire. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire Thursday in Lakeside that may have been started by electronics.

Neighbors told NBC 7 the fire started in the garage of the home at 10441 Aquilla Drive and spread to the rest of the structure, as well as an RV parked in the driveway.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the house.

The Lakeside Fire Department, Santee Fire Department, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department all responded to the fire.

At least one neighboring home was evacuated, according to the SDSO.

Neighbors told NBC 7 the fire may have been started by batteries charging in the garage.

No other information was available.

