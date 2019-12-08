House Fire Kills Several Dogs and a Bird in Lakeside

Five dogs and a parakeet were killed in a house fire in Lakeside on Sunday morning. The family living inside the home off Winter Gardens Boulevard were able to escape safely. Firefighters were also able to rescue three corgis from the fire.

The fire started in a home that was known as 'Carter Kennels', a former dog boarding business, according to firefighters. A neighbor told NBC 7 that the homeowners take care of people’s dogs on an as-needed basis.

Firefighters spent several hours working at the Lakeside home and left just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.