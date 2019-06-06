House Fire Injures 1 in Imperial Beach: SDFD

A house fire has displaced a family and left one injured in Imperial Beach on Thursday, confirmed the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of Florida Street in Imperial Beach, SDFD said.

One vicitm was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries at this time, officials said.

House fire in IB. One person is reportedly hurt. Crews still at the scene off Imperial Beach Blvd. and Florida Street. @nbcsandiegopic.twitter.com/DkGmrDKmMn — Danica McAdam (@DanicaTVNews) June 7, 2019

The fire is contained to one structure, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Marquez said.

Officials are blocking traffic at Fern Avenue and Florida Street.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

No other information was available.

